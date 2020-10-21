Parshall woman indicted on involuntary manslaughter, other charges

A federal grand jury has indicted Paige Howling Wolf, 26, Parshall, on charges of involuntary
manslaughter in Indian Country; child neglect in Indian Country; and three counts of
child abuse in Indian Country.

The indictment alleges Howling Wolf had custody of five young children and lived at a residence in Parshall, located on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

According to the indictment, on June 24, law enforcement and medical personnel responded to an emergency call of an unresponsive infant at Howling Wolf’s residence.

One of the children, a nine-month-old infant, was found deceased. A later autopsy of the deceased infant concluded that the child had died from chronic starvation, according to the indictment.

The remaining children were removed from Howling Wolf’s custody and, according to the indictment, medical examinations of three of the children in the residence indicated they had methamphetamine in their systems.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office.

