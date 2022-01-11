Partnership will dispose of ammonia plant’s emissions in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A pipeline operator that plans to transport carbon dioxide to North Dakota for disposal will partner with an ammonia plant developer to pick up its emissions from a Grand Forks facility. Pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions and ammonia plant developer Northern Plains Nitrogen announced the partnership this week.

Northern Plains Nitrogen’s plant will supply low-carbon, nitrogen-based fertilizer products to farmers in the northern United States and Canada. The company expects to annually capture 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Summit plans to inject the ammonia plant’s emissions into rocks deep underground in Oliver and Mercer counties where its pipeline system will end.