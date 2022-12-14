NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — I-94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown have been closed until further notice.

According to a news release, the closure is because of the wind and snow, with areas of near-zero visibility and ice.

No Travel Advisory will be added to the Minot, Williston, and Devils Lake districts.

Since conditions are not expected to improve overnight, drivers are encouraged to stay in place and travel only if absolutely necessary.

People are not allowed to travel on closed roads because of life-threatening conditions. Do not use GPS to access secondary roads to avoid closures. Secondary roads could be blocked or impassable because of the snow and winds that closed down the highways.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, visit the ND Roads map at NDDOT’s website.