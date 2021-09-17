Passenger attempts to flee from traffic stop near Emerado on HWY 2

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday morning a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on US Highway 2 near MM 346.

The driver which through the trooper’s investigation found was driving while suspended. While dealing with the driver, the trooper saw the passenger attempted to drive the vehicle away from the scene. Later the passenger resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody by the trooper.

The investigation is still ongoing into this case. The driver was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia.

The passenger has been charged with driving under suspension, fleeing a peace officer, resisting arrest, false information to a police officer, assault on a peace officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and had active arrest warrants for escape.