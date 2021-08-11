Patrol: Nebraska pilot hurt in North Dakota plane crash

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Omaha, Nebraska man who was seriously hurt when he crashed a small plane west of Fargo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jeffrey Kloster had just left the West Fargo Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon when the plane struck treetops and crashed into a soybean field.

KFGO radio reports it took fire crews about 40 minutes to free Kloster from the wreckage.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says it appeared Kloster suffered serious leg injuries and possible internal injuries. Kloster is hospitalized in Fargo.

His condition is not known. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

