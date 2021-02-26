Payment declined: Credit card issues throughout on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You probably had to use cash if you wanted to make a purchase at many businesses on Friday.

Following reports of credit cards not working, we looked into reported issues with Visa, Discover and Mastercard. All three services have seen spikes in reported issues throughout the morning, according to downdetector.com.

Credit card issues reported throughout Friday morning

Visa customers are reporting issues, primarily in the area of payment processing, with apparent spikes in Atlanta, New York and central Kansas, with 911 issues.

Mastercard customers are also reporting an influx of payment issues, with reported spikes in the Dallas and central Kansas area.

Discover customers have reported far fewer issues to the site, mostly revolving around their mobile app, but there has been a slight increase in issues over their baseline.

Card issues reported via downdetector.com

We have reached out to each company for comment.

A representative for Mastercard said their network is operating as normal and that they are not aware of any current issues.

A representative from Visa also reached out, saying “Visa is aware of a service disruption with a third-party provider, used by some merchants, that is causing internet issues which may have impacted a small number of cardholders today. Visa systems were not impacted.”