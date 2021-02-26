Payment declined: Credit card issues throughout on Friday

State News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You probably had to use cash if you wanted to make a purchase at many businesses on Friday.

Following reports of credit cards not working, we looked into reported issues with Visa, Discover and Mastercard. All three services have seen spikes in reported issues throughout the morning, according to downdetector.com.

Credit card issues reported throughout Friday morning

Visa customers are reporting issues, primarily in the area of payment processing, with apparent spikes in Atlanta, New York and central Kansas, with 911 issues.

Mastercard customers are also reporting an influx of payment issues, with reported spikes in the Dallas and central Kansas area.

Discover customers have reported far fewer issues to the site, mostly revolving around their mobile app, but there has been a slight increase in issues over their baseline.

Card issues reported via downdetector.com

We have reached out to each company for comment.

A representative for Mastercard said their network is operating as normal and that they are not aware of any current issues.

A representative from Visa also reached out, saying “Visa is aware of a service disruption with a third-party provider, used by some merchants, that is causing internet issues which may have impacted a small number of cardholders today. Visa systems were not impacted.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNF pt. 1

FNF Pt 2

The Meeting Space

KX Convo: Tigirlily

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New England Growing

Black History Wrap-Up

Thank a Resident Day

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Wrigley Stepping Down

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Music Program

Food Program

Therapy Services

Calls for Resignation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News