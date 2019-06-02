PBS Show “Antiques Roadshow” Draws Thousands to West Fargo

WDAY (Fargo)– Thousands of people from all over came to West Fargo to get ready for their close up.

The PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” filmed their 24th season at Bonanzaville today.

Over 4,000 folks were invited to bring two of their own antiques to the show to have them appraised by one of their 75 experts.

Dozens of antiques from glass, to collectibles, to furniture and paintings were estimated to see if they were worth anything special.

We spoke to one of the guests today who says this is unlike anything she’s ever seen.

The show guest, Rebecca shares, “It’s like little bits of history that everybody gets to talk about with other people you see things you’ve never seen before I think that’s probably one of the best things about coming.”

If an appraiser thinks one of the items is something the nation needs to see, they grab a producer who gets them camera ready.