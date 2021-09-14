Permit for oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park still active

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park will keep its construction permit active, even after it has faced delays and received two extensions.

North Dakota environmental officials have determined Meridian Energy Group has made enough progress on the $1 billion project this summer to keep the permit active.

Meridian cited several reasons for the delays, including lawsuits filed by environmental groups over the permitting process, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a downturn in the oil industry last year.

Meridian first proposed the refinery just 3 miles from the park in 2016, with the goal of having it operating by next year.