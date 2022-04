Perrie Schafer officially keeps his Chair position for the North Dakota GOP State Convention after delegates voted to re-elect him 1,274 to 999 over Gary Emineth.

There was speculation that the side supporting Rick Becker wanted to place Emineth as the chair of the convention to try to change election rules so that the convention is nominating and not just endorsing.

Schafer retains his position after being elected as the Chairman last year.