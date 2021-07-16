Petition to limit terms of ND governor, lawmakers is good to circulate

An initiated measure to limit the terms of North Dakota’s governor and state lawmakers can now officially start circulating.

The Secretary of State’s office today approved the title and format of the measure, meaning supporters can now go and try to collect the 31,164 signatures needed to put the petition on the ballot.

The group has until July 16, 2022, to do so.

The proposed amendment to the North Dakota Constitution would prohibit the governor from serving more than two consecutive terms in office. It was also limit the term of a legislator in the state House or Senate to 8 years total.

The proposal also stipulates that any changes to the measure, once it becomes law, can only be done through the initiated petition process and not through an act of the Legislature.

Jared Hendrix, Minot, is listed as the chairman of the committee sponsoring the petition.

The required 31,164 signatures represent 4 percent of North Dakota’s resident population as of the latest official federal census.