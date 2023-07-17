NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Calling all wildlife photographers! If you want to send photos for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest, here is what you need to know.

According to a news release, photographers need to go to Game and Fish’s website and provide the appropriate information about the photo and then upload it.

This helps with easy submissions for the photographer and managing the images for department staff.

This contest is open and the deadline for submitting photos is on October 2.

There are categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants and insects.

The overall winning photograph will be chosen and the number of place winners in each category will be determined by the number of entries.

If you would like more information or have any questions, you can contact Patrick Isakson, the department’s conservation biologist, at pisakson@nd.gov.

People cannot submit more than five entries and the photos must be taken in North Dakota.

When you submit an entry, photographers are granted permission to Game and Fish to publish the photograph in North Dakota OUTDOORS and on the website.