Pilot project will test method to increase oil production

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1071 Oil Well 5_1515107692891.png.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A pilot project in North Dakota is testing whether sending a substance with the consistency of maple syrup down oil wells will help increase production.

The process involves combining so-called biosurfactant with water and pumping the mixture into wells where it will reach cracks in the rock formed when the oil is extracted by fracking.

The goal is to reduce the attraction between rock and oil in order to recover more crude.

If successful it could also benefit North Dakota farmers because materials such as canola oil and sugar beets facilitate the fermentation process necessary to create the biosurfactant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

After the Whistle: One-on-One with Craig Bagnell

After the Whistle: One-on-one with Kennedy Blair and Britta Curl

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/29--Supersized

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

"Egg my yard" fundraiser

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

15-year-old injured in shooting

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News