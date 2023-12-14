NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Planning for the future of your farm can be intimidating, especially if that means giving it up, but local resources are here to help make the process a little bit easier.

NDSU Extension agents paired up with the North Dakota Farmers Union to host a farm succession workshop.

One of the biggest topics they focused on is how to have those big conversations about the farm — whether you’re retiring or just getting started.

“Any time families talk about succession, the complexities of financial and legal terms and tools to support that transition are often a barrier to having those conversations,” shared Tracey Miller, an active farmer from Oliver County. “Much of the educational opportunity of today is understanding those terms, both legal and financial terms, and tools to support conversations within families.”

According to the Emmons County Extension Office, the best time to have these conversations for the future was probably 20 years ago. But many people didn’t, so now is the next best time to start.

“Through a farming career you build up assets and you build up wealth, and at the end of that career you need to figure out how to transition to retirement,” shared Aaron Krauter, a retiring farmer from Regent. “Is it to the next family member, or to someone else? And it’s a plan that you just got to put together. To educate yourself is just not one day, it’s a lifetime of education.”

There are many different opportunities for education about farm planning for the future. When and where the next workshop will be can be found here.