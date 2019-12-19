Plan to livestream ND legislative committee meetings advances

(AP) — North Dakota is moving forward with a plan to livestream legislative committee meetings, despite some concerns about the cost of implementing the service.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee voted Wednesday to livestream committee meetings in two rooms of the state Capitol for the 2019-2020 interim. Related costs, including closed captioning, top $100,000.

The 2021 Legislature could consider a proposal to outfit 14 additional committee rooms and upgrade the House and Senate chambers at a cost of more than $1 million.

North Dakota’s Legislature is one of eight in the nation that does not livestream at least some committee meetings, but House and Senate floor sessions are broadcast live online and are archived. 

