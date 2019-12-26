Planes, Trains and Automobiles: North Dakota’s favorite holiday movie

The time is here to announce North Dakota’s favorite holiday movie of 2019… and it’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles!
According to How to Watch, Home Alone took the most states as the favorite followed by Die Hard, Gremlins, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Black Christmas and Elf.
Here are the top 25 holiday films:
- Home Alone (1990)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Gremlins (1984)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Black Christmas (1974)
- Elf (2003)
- It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- White Christmas (1954)
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- Love Actually (2003)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
- Polar Express (2004)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
- The Holiday (2006)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Christmas, Again (2014)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)