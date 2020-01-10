Planned Davis Refinery by Roosevelt National Park hurt by funding, lawsuits

FILE – In this June 11, 2014, file photo, visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in the Badlands of North Dakota. Anemic funding, alleged unpaid work and legal fights are hobbling developers of a proposed $800 million oil refinery near the park in western North Dakota. But the project manager for Meridian Energy Group’s Davis Refinery, which has drawn criticism from environmental groups and others who worry it would add to pollution near the national park, insists it will be built. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP) — A planned $800 million oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota is being hobbled by lack of funding, allegations of unpaid work and legal fights.

But Dan Hedrington, the project manager for Meridian Energy Group’s Davis Refinery, insists it will be built.

Meridian wants to build the refinery just 3 miles from the park that’s the state’s top tourist attraction. Environmental groups argue pollution from the factory will spoil scenery and air quality.

Meridian CEO William Prentice told regulators in a letter last month that the company is “fully committed” to building the refinery if litigation is resolved in the near future.