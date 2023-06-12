NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are looking to garden or grow a specific crop, having the cleanest, richest soil is important. Instead of putting products or chemicals into the ground to clean the soil, you can use other plants to do the job.

According to NDSU, our state has a problem with saline soil, which is a term used to describe when there’s too much salt in the ground. This can lower crop yields and may even kill crops if it gets too widespread. However, planting other plants can help clean the soil and even remove the salt.

The USDA works with several types of plants to see which ones are great for all types of bad soils and report everything to farmers in North Dakota and nationwide. Some of the plants that can be used to combat saline soil in your own territory include willow shrubs, saltbushes, or switchgrass.

“I start in the greenhouse, with contaminated soil in the greenhouse pots,” said USDA Soil Scientist, Gary Banuelos. “If they pass there, then they come to the microplots, which contain the same contaminated soil here.”

Even beyond salt, there are other difficult soils our farmers have to deal with every year.

North Dakota farmers use alfalfa and pennycress to bring nutrients back to their soil and to clean the soil from toxins. Including these types of plants on crop rotations, the USDA says, has saved a lot of farms over the past several years in North Dakota.

