NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — So many things can kill a crop. Animals can eat it, fungi can digest it, and diseases can destroy your plants almost overnight. For this reason, scientists are trying to find ways to protect crops.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, what’s being done to help plants defend themselves?

Scientists at the USDA are using genetic engineering more and more to help crops fight off diseases.

With genetic engineering, USDA officials say farmers can save money and grow more of their crops simply by moving genes around and manipulating them.

The changed plant may not appear different to us, but to a crop-killing disease, it will make all the difference.

“Economically, it’s good because the growers don’t have to put as much money into protecting their crop. The environment is better off because there’s no application of fungicides. There’s no use of fossil fuels to apply the fungicides,” said Dr. Richard Jones, USDA scientist.

Those with the USDA say all genetically engineered crops go through extensive regulation, both on environmental impact and potential toxicity.

Right now, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has reopened a comment period on a proposal to add five exemptions to plant modifications.

To look that over, click here.