FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The mother who was shot in the Plaza Azteca restaurant in Fargo on May 18 while holding her 7-month-old baby boy has died from her injuries.

In an update to the GoFundMe page for the mother, Lucia Garcia, and her baby, Dominique, organizers Hermenegildo, and Jessica Lopez Garcia said they wanted to share the news with the community who has been keeping the two in their thoughts and prayers.

The post was made Wednesday.

“It is with broken hearts and an emptiness too vast to compare to anything that our family wishes to share with the community who has been keeping our Lucia and her son, Dominique in prayer and in their thoughts; that Lucia has passed away. Our baby girl hurts no more and fears no more. She is free of all that ever caused her pain and she has joined our Lord, Jesus Christ. Fly high, sweet sister, Fly high. Forever our angel, Forever in our hearts. Until we meet again ❤️” the post read.

On May 20, a post on the same GoFundMe page said Lucia had brain damage from the shooting. The family hopes to raise $50,000 for medical, and any other, expenses.

The man who police say opened fire at the restaurant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.