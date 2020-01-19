Plow Drivers Hard at Work in Eastern North Dakota

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(FARGO, N.D)– Plow drivers out east are once again battling another winter storm this weekend.

Unlike the last storm we had, plows with Fargo Public Works say they were able to keep up.

Saturday, they got to the residential areas at least once, and they will come back around once the wind has died down.

Starting Sunday night, they need everyone to respect parking regulations on the avenues downtown so they can haul this snow away. Public Works tells us that if people park where they’re not supposed to, they’ll be towed without warning.

“When we’re there and the equipment is waiting to clean the block, there’s gonna be tow trucks so just be aware of that please obey the parking restrictions and park on the street,” explained Corey Houim with Fargo Public Works.

These drivers were out in whiteout conditions today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"

Snow fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow fences"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

HS Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey"

Snow plow crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow plow crash"

Coloring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coloring"

KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 1-18-20"

MHS Fire Lane

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Fire Lane"

DOT Roads Update 10:00

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Roads Update 10:00"

Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 2"

Legacy girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy girls basketball"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy pt 1"

U-Mary Men's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Hockey"

Dunn Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn Brothers"

Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Donating Prom Dresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Prom Dresses"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge