Plow Drivers Hard at Work in Eastern North Dakota

(FARGO, N.D)– Plow drivers out east are once again battling another winter storm this weekend.

Unlike the last storm we had, plows with Fargo Public Works say they were able to keep up.

Saturday, they got to the residential areas at least once, and they will come back around once the wind has died down.

Starting Sunday night, they need everyone to respect parking regulations on the avenues downtown so they can haul this snow away. Public Works tells us that if people park where they’re not supposed to, they’ll be towed without warning.

“When we’re there and the equipment is waiting to clean the block, there’s gonna be tow trucks so just be aware of that please obey the parking restrictions and park on the street,” explained Corey Houim with Fargo Public Works.

These drivers were out in whiteout conditions today.