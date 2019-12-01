Plow Drivers Worked up to 16 Hours to Clear Snow Across the State

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO N.D.– Plow drivers are hard at work across the state tonight.

WDAY News rode along with a DOT plow driver today.

Some drivers worked up to 16 hours removing snow in the valley. Many plowed more than 250 miles, just going around in circles. One driver says this is the most snow he’s seen in ten years on the job.

“It’s more like spring snowfall where you got that heavy wet snow usually at the end of November you’re looking at a little drier snow,” said Plow Driver Darryn Maaninga.

They tell us most of the snow will be removed tomorrow, after it stops snowing.

