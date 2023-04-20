(KXNET) — When envisioning a farm or ranch in North Dakota, you picture bright yellow patches of canola or cattle grazing through tall grass. But that’s not always the reality for most agriculture producers.

Flooding, disease, and environmental factors can take over, causing detrimental impacts on farmers’ and ranchers’ mental health.

“The mental health components of our producers are always a concern when they run into these situations. There’s an emotional component that doesn’t always get addressed,” said Ethan Andress, the state veterinarian for the Department of Agriculture.

A study by the CDC shows rates of suicide have risen fastest, and are highest, in rural areas because of what they call, “Agriculture Producer Depression.”

Farmers are dying by suicide at a higher rate than any other occupational group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Dakota ranks 14th for highest suicide rates in the nation, and ag producers are the majority of cases.

But a bill passed in the legislature creates a suicide fatality review commission for prevention, investigation, and to develop more resources for people in need.

“We know that suicides are preventable. So, this commission can really look at what kind of practices or policies can we put in place to prevent these tragedies from happening,” said Karla Rose Hanson, (D) District 44 Fargo.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the suicide crisis line at 988.

If you are an ag producer that needs resources, you can call 1-800-273-TALK (8255)