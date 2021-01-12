Police: Alcohol may have contributed to crash that killed 3 in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in a traffic crash that killed three people and injured two others in Grand Forks last weekend.

Police say the 21-year-old driver who caused the crash, Jenessa Kelley of Crookston, Minnesota, died of her injuries as well as two people in one of the three vehicles she struck.

Fifty-two-year-old Laura Van Erem and 72-year-old Nancy Sand were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told police Kelley was driving at an extremely high rate of speed before she struck the vehicles in downtown Grand Forks.

