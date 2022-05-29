FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of wounding two people in an early-morning shooting in downtown Fargo. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Second Avenue North.

Police say the victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

A 21-year-old man was apprehended without incident at a southside Fargo apartment shortly before 1:30 p.m., police said. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.