Police identify suspect wanted in downtown Fargo shooting

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of shooting three people behind a bar in downtown Fargo.

Police say 43-year-old Brandon Roosevelt Grant is wanted for the early Sunday morning shooting following a disturbance in the Bismarck Tavern.

The victims remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are seeking information and videos from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.

Police say Grant is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

WDA Hockey

State Wrestling

Class B Basketball

Tuition assistance for National Guard members

Small business support

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News