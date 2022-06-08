BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people have Ring cameras and similar devices to keep their homes and families safe. Now, the Bismarck Police Department has joined the Neighbors app to make local neighborhoods safer with the community’s help.

With these various surveillance cameras, it’s easy to see what’s happening around your house and in the neighborhood. Sometimes a package gets stolen, someone is going through your trash or someone is running from law enforcement.

That’s why the Bismarck Police Department joined the app.

Sgt. Dustin Miller says not only will people have the ability to continue to see what’s happening in their neighborhood, but now, they can anonymously post on the watch feed for BPD to see.

This could potentially help with investigations and keep the community involved in neighborhood safety.

“Half of our job is the crime prevention, half of it’s the community engagement and by doing this or whenever we would post a request to ID a suspect on our Facebook page, we’re looking for the community buy-in from them, because we know that they want to keep Bismarck a safe space and we’re looking for that help,” said Miller.

BPD joining the app also means that you can now receive real-time crime and safety updates from an official source.

Dickinson, Fargo and Bismarck use it.

The app is open to all, even if you don’t have a security camera yourself.

Without a security camera, you can post videos and check view neighborhood updates.