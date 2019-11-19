Live Now
Police pursuit in Grand Forks reaches 95 mph

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officers pursued a fleeing driver at speeds of 95 mph in Grand Forks before the suspect crashed his vehicle.

University of North Dakota police stopped the driver about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the driver took off and Grand Forks police gave chase. Officers ended the pursuit as speeds climbed.

The driver eventually crashed into a minivan and fled on foot. He was apprehended as he tried to enter a Walmart.

Police are recommending at least nine charges, including fleeing and drug possession.

