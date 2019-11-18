Police Warn: Do Not Leave Your Car Unattended While It’s Running

FARGO, N.D.– It’s getting to that time of year where you’ll want to warm up your car before hitting the road, but police want you to stay cautious if you do.

Police say car thieves are extremely attracted to unlocked cars, especially if there are valuables inside.

They say to never leave your car keys inside an unlocked car while it’s running because it can easily be stolen in a matter of seconds. They say a few vehicles are stolen every year because of this.

“Just make sure you lock up your stuff, that’s the target of opportunity if your vehicle’s unlocked there’s a chance it could get stolen or even just broken into and stuff missing from your vehicle,” added Sgt. Patrick Hanson with the West Fargo Police Department.

Sgt. Hanson also wanted to remind us all to never run your car in a closed garage. That creates the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

