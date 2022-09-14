BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits.

According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will appear on the November general election ballot.

The poll comes after the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled there were enough valid signatures on the petition circulated earlier this year to qualify for the ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office, charged with validating the signatures, ruled thousands of names that were submitted, were in an improper form, possibly forged, featured out-of-state names or were improperly notarized.

The office also referred the items it flagged to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office for possible investigation.

The number of invalid signatures meant the petition did not have enough valid names to qualify for the November ballot.

The term limits group appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, which ruled the Secretary of State’s office should not have disqualified many of the signatures and that there were enough valid ones to put the term limits petition on the ballot.

If approved by voters, the term limits measure would make North Dakota the 37th state with term limits on its governor and the 16th state with term limits on its legislature.

The survey of 500 likely voters was conducted September 9-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus roughly 5 points.