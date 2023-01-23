NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are having trouble with your mail, you are not alone.

Areas in North Dakota have been reporting delays for months, and some residents aren’t receiving mail at all.

The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 is a bill intended to improve the finances and operations of the US Postal Service.

The bill has four primary pillars: ending the retiree health benefit pre-funding mandate, providing for prospective Medicare integration, adding transparency to USPS service issues, and guaranteeing six-day delivery.

The Bill is estimated to save USPS at least $45 billion over the next 10 years, and ensure that letter mail, flats and packages remain combined into one postal network.

But the bill isn’t fully effective yet, and the postal service is still facing many other problems.

“It is not fully implemented yet. When you’re dealing with an organization as large as the post office. Minot specifically, I think they are still at least 16 people down. It’s a staffing shortage issue. The post office is actually mentioned in the US Constitution. And we’ve talked to the private sector vs the public sector. These fights aren’t partisan,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong.

In the Postal Clause in the constitution, Article I, Section 8, gave Congress the power “To establish Post Offices and post Roads” and “To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper” for executing this task.

Leaving postal concern ultimately in the hands of our government, who are telling us to just be patient.

“There isn’t anyone listening here who has been frustrated with the post office, that cares that we pass bipartisan postal reform. But we did and we need to give it some time to work,” said Armstrong.

So, is there an alternative to the postal service if it comes to that?

Congressman Armstrong says yes, but not for rural America.

He said, “UPS will do it, I mean UPS has been great. I mean, all the private sector things. But the last miles are the most expensive. And the last mile is the most expensive in the most rural parts of the country.”

He says, even through the struggles, the post office will be the way North Dakotans receive mail, medication, and bills for the foreseeable future.

KX News reached out to the Post Office for an interview. Again, they declined.