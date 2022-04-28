FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota utility company says it has restored power to more than half of the 19,000 households knocked offline by a devastating weekend blizzard.

Many of those who remained in the dark were making do with generators.

Carla Jean Falcon-Grile and Phillip Grile, who live near Williston in the heart of the state’s oil patch, have relied on theirs to run their TV and a heater that goes in their bedroom at night to keep them warm.

The storm that included a mixture of snow, rain, ice and strong winds originally left 19,000-plus without power.

About 8,000 people were still in the dark Thursday morning.

The last 205 customers aren’t expected to receive power until May 6.