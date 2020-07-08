Powerhouse electronic pull tab gaming devices idled in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general has suspended the license of company that operates electronic pull tab devices in the state.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Wednesday Powerhouse Gaming has improperly installed pirated software on its devices in violation of the law.

The attorney general’s gaming division began investigating Powerhouse in May after receiving what it calls credible information.

Investigators inspected several Powerhouse devices and said they found the company had improperly installed a program which Microsoft labels a software hack that violates copyright laws.

Powerhouse, headquartered in Rocklin, California, did not respond to messages seeking comment.