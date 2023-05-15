NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you want to pray in school, you can. That’s according to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District last year, which found a coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment.

Now, the U.S. Department of Education says their new guidance on prayer and religious expression in public schools, nationwide, will reflect this ruling.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is reminding teachers and school staff in North Dakota and beyond that individual prayers and religious expression are okay in schools, as long as students or staff are not forced to partake in it.

The department argues that our religious freedom may be different from other countries, but that it’s a good different.

“This is America. We must show our students that different isn’t bad. It’s just different,” said Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, “This country was built on different.”

The national guidelines go into effect, immediately. These are optional guidelines for schools in North Dakota. They are not forced to follow them; however, if a student or staff member is completely barred from praying, they can turn to the federal guidelines for support.

For a look at the guidelines from the Department of Education, click here.