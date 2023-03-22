NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re all looking forward to spring, but may not the pests that come with it. Unfortunately, it seems that irritating insects won’t just be present this year, but they’ll be out in full force.

Recently, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) released their ‘Bug Barometer’ on their site Pestworld.org. It’s a list of the believed climates that different parts of the US will experience over the next year, as well as the pests that come with them. North Dakota, in particular, falls under the group’s ‘North Central’ category — which it shares with South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and as far down as Kansas and Missouri.

This region’s warm and wet starts to spring, the NPMA states, will cause mosquitoes and ticks to become active earlier than usual. These pest problems won’t just continue on through spring, but extend to the summer as well. Experts suggest that the summer’s hot and dry climate may send ants into homes as they search for water sources. Warmer temperatures throughout the whole of the season will also mean that other stinging insects (particularly bees) will be out and about.

“After the weather many parts of the U.S. experienced this winter, I think everyone is excited for some warmer days,” said Jim Fredericks, the senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “However, we’re not the only ones who enjoy these conditions. Warmth and moisture will allow termite, tick, and mosquito populations to thrive this spring and summer. These pests are a serious concern, as they can transmit dangerous diseases and cause structural damage to your home.”

Above all else, if you suspect that there may be a pest invasion on your property, you should call a licensed pest control professional in your area. Someone more experienced in the industry can help you identify the issue — and help provide you with a plan to get rid of it.

To view the full ‘Bug Barometer’ forecast for the entire United States, as well as learn about pest prevention, visit this page on PestWorld’s website.