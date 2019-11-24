Prepping Your Home Before Hitting the Road for the Holidays

FARGO, N.D.– With winter and the holidays drawing closer, many will likely be packing up and leaving their homes.

Whether you’re a snowbird who flies south every winter, or you’re just taking a brief holiday trip, police say you should take every measure to make sure your home is safe before taking off.

They’re reminding you to lock every single door you have, including ones in your garage. Also, check the lights outside your house. Make sure they turn on. If not, change the bulb before leaving.

“The house may be unattended, and we have people going around looking for those packages. We ask that neighbors, residents, help each other out,” added Moorhead Police Officer Chris Martin.

Now, if you aren’t able to make a mail plan with your neighbors, police suggest calling the post office to have your mail held for you until you get back. They also say: do not leave an extra key outside, so that your house can stay totally empty during a holiday vacation.