President Trump signs Savanna’s Act into Law

We'll see a mostly calm night ahead with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s for most. A strong southerly wind will develop tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s in our east to a few 80-degree readings across our western counties. A potent cold front will arrive after midnight Sunday and move quickly eastward across our area through the morning. Ahead of the front, expect strong southerly winds, with strong but westerly winds behind the front. There will be a chance for a few showers behind the front, but the heaviest of the rain will stay to our east. Temperatures will begin to fall through the day Sunday, and a cooler pattern will greet us as we begin next week. More October-like weather is expected next week, with a few slight chances for rain. Snow mixing in at times with some of the precipitation next week will not be out of the question.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder