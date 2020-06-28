President Trump to open latest campaign office in Moorhead, Minnesota

President Trump is looking to make his mark in a swing state.

Representatives with his campaign are establishing a campaign office just off Highway 10 in Moorhead, Minnesota, just over the North Dakota border. They are calling it a “victory office”.

Congressional Candidate from Minnesota, Michelle Fischbach, is also a part of the rally to try to bring more Republicans into Washington. She believes a campaign office in this district will help sway the vote.

“He wants to win and make sure that he gets his message out to the people in the state of Minnesota, so opening these offices is very important,” the Republican candidate added.

Fischbach is looking to take the seat in the House from Collin Peterson, who has been in the House since 1991.