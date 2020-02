Minnesota U.S. Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will be campaigning in Fargo Sunday, February 23rd.

She plans to hold a rally at the NDSU Memorial Union in the Great Plains Ballroom starting at 11:00 a.m.

It’s part of a whirlwind tour — she will also campaign in Oklahoma and Arkansas later the same day.

Klobuchar is seeking the Democrat Party nomination for president.