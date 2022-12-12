NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Within the last five years, deaths from alcohol-related crashes in North Dakota show an overall lowering trend.

According to a news release, all of those deaths are preventable by driving sober or finding a sober ride.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will increase their patrols to try to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

This will go into effect during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over starting December 14 and lasting through January 31.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an important reminder to motorists that impaired driving tragedies are preventable,” said Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn. “Make the choice to always drive sober, or make sure you have a sober ride.”

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is part of Vision Zero‘s strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash deaths and serious injuries.

You can visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built in the hope of preventing another death on the roads.