NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Last summer, over one million kids were in the emergency room because of summer activities or product injuries.

According to a news release, this accounted for 30% of all ER visits and was a 14% increase from the summer before.

The most common or most likely items to cause ER injuries are swimming equipment and pools, bikes, trampolines, and playground climbing equipment.

SafeHome.org released a new report on what parents need to know to prevent ER visits this summer.

For kids two years old or younger, parents need to always maintain close supervision during playtime, especially around water and trampolines, and make sure that play areas are age-appropriate, well-maintained, and free of hazards. Parents should also install safety measures such as baby gates to restrict access to dangerous areas.

For the kids between three and 10, parents should make sure they get swiming lessons and have strict water safety rules. Parents should also encourage kids to use helmets and other gear while riding bikes and teach them about traffic safety. Kids should have supervised playtime on trampolines and playground equipment in order to promte safe behavior and age-appropritate use.

For teens betwen 13 and 17, parents need to reinforce the importance of wearing helmets and adhering to traffice safety while on bikes, as well as encouraging responsible behavior around water. Parents should talk about safe fishing practices, like handling sharp equipment and being aware of surroundings.

You can find the full report here.