(KXNET) — According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), termites cause about $6.8 billion in damage yearly.

You may think that your home is safe from termites since North Dakota is fairly cold for most of the year, but that’s not the case. In fact, certain species can be found in our state, and they can do a lot of damage.

The NPMA says Subterranean Termites are the most destructive of all the 2,000 known species, and they are found in North Dakota with high-risk cities including Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot, and Williston.

But don’t fret. There are plenty of things you can do to prevent an infestation, including the following:

Eliminate moisture in and around your home because termites are attracted to wood that is damaged by moisture.

Keep vines, hedges, and other vegetation trimmed to prevent contact with your home.

Do not stack firewood or lumber near your home, and if you do, inspect it before you bring it inside.

The NPMA would also like to remind concerned readers to make sure to routinely check their homes frequently for any signs of termite damage.

