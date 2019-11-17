Preventing Fires This Holiday Season

FARGO, N.D.– With Thanksgiving right around the corner, cooking the perfect bird is on every cook’s mind. But, you need to be sure not to burn it and your house in the process.

Fire departments say if you plan on frying a turkey, make sure the stovetop is completely cleaned off. This helps prevent grease fires.

They also say one of the safest ways of cooking is baking a turkey in the oven, but people should always be careful no matter what method they use.

“Frying is probably the most fire-causing when you’re cooking a turkey, but they all have their different hazards,” said Deputy Fire Marshall Dawn Stollenwerk.

The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving is the holiday when the most cooking fires happen.