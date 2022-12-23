NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — House fires can happen to anyone. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day top the list when house fires take place, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

One common mistake that people make is leaving their space heaters or decorations too close to objects that can easily catch fire. Make sure that there is enough distance between the heat source and any flammable object.

About 2% of home fires are started by candles and Christmas is the peak day for candle fires, too.

The best way to prevent a candle fire is to make sure to keep an eye on the wick and blow it out before going to bed or leaving.

Sure, we all look forward to that Christmas meal.

However, cooking is the leading cause of home fires. To prevent cooking fires, keep an eye on the stove and don’t let yourself get distracted.

“It’s a terrible time to have a fire. I mean, there isn’t a good time for a fire. But this is usually a time of family and things like that and that can really hinder the holidays and bring a bad memory to a holiday,” said Mark Selle, the deputy fire chief of the Dickinson Fire Department.