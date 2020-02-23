Preventing Robocalls

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– Almost everyone has had a robocall and heard an automated voice on the other end, but you can prevent some of them from happening.

According to YouMail’s Robocall Index, 4.7 Billion calls were made nationwide just last month, with the average number of calls per person being 14.

You can actually limit the number of robocalls from telemarketers by signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry. It’s a list that tells telemarketers what numbers they can’t call.

Some think the registry is a way for hackers to gain that information to scam people, but a local cybersecurity expert tells us there’s an easier way for them to get information than that.

“Most of our phone numbers are out there so many different times and so many different ways that it’s not that hard for somebody that wants them either because they’re targeting us individually or they just want lots of people to target,” shared cybersecurity expert Jeremy Straub.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Do Not Call Registry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do Not Call Registry"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20"

Robert One Minute 2-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 2-22"

Girls in Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in Boy Scouts"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"

Northern Plains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Plains"

Pharmacy Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pharmacy Renovations"

Crazy Cravings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crazy Cravings"

Hockey Arena

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey Arena"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ice Chips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Chips"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Cederstrom Retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cederstrom Retires"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge