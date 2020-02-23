Preventing Robocalls

FARGO, N.D.– Almost everyone has had a robocall and heard an automated voice on the other end, but you can prevent some of them from happening.

According to YouMail’s Robocall Index, 4.7 Billion calls were made nationwide just last month, with the average number of calls per person being 14.

You can actually limit the number of robocalls from telemarketers by signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry. It’s a list that tells telemarketers what numbers they can’t call.

Some think the registry is a way for hackers to gain that information to scam people, but a local cybersecurity expert tells us there’s an easier way for them to get information than that.

“Most of our phone numbers are out there so many different times and so many different ways that it’s not that hard for somebody that wants them either because they’re targeting us individually or they just want lots of people to target,” shared cybersecurity expert Jeremy Straub.