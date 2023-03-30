(KXNET) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAP) and there are between 1,000-1,2000 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect in the state every year.

According to a news release, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) and Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota (PCAND) are teaming together to provide parent and family resource centers, local child welfare service providers, and other partner agencies to highlight the importance of working together to serve and support children and families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The increase in child abuse and neglect could be from extreme stress, unmet needs, or uncertainty for families.

“With our national organization Prevent Child Abuse America, we are please to lead this year’s awareness and impact campaign ‘Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.’ Our team is dedicated to bringing new and existing partners together to support North Dakota children and families.”

HHS Children and Family Services Section Director, Cory Pedersen, agreed that collaboration and community engagement and support are effective to help reduce child abuse and neglect.

“One of our key priorities is strong, stable families,” he said. “Communities have a vital role ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources and support they need at the right time before they are in crisis.”

Throughout April, HHS, PCAND, and other partners are going to use the metaphor of building blocks and construction as the promote CAP month activities and events to reinforce the message that prevention cannot happen alone.

These are just a few ways that people can raise awareness and impact the community:

Wear blue on March 31 for Wear Blue Day to show support for kids and families and to help build momentum leading into Child Abuse Prevention Month. You can post your photo or video on social media and use #WearBlueDay2023.

You could participate in local 2023 Child Abuse Prevention Month activities and events. These will be hosted by partner agencies across the state. Activities include family day make-and-take events, book studies, educational presentations for families on stress and resilience, newborn care, safe sleep, and more; family fun nights; cooking with kids class community 3K/5K/walks and runs; and more. You can find all the activities on PCAND’s website.

Participate in Prevent Child Abuse America’s nationwide Digital Advocacy Day on April 19, this helps advocate for more investments for Title II, Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention grants of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to help states and communities get the resources needed to implement community-based solutions.

Follow PCAND on Facebook and share posts throughout the month. You can encourage your friends and family to do this too. make sure to use #BuildingTogether, #PreventionInPartnership, and #CAPMonth to show your commitment .

Plant a virtual pinwheel in your community through Pinwheels for Prevention, pinwheels are the symbol of child abuse prevention.

You can always report suspected child abuse or neglect. HHS wants to remind people to call the statewide toll-free Child Abuse & Neglect Reporting line at 1(833) 958-3500. If it’s an emergency and a child is in danger, call 911.