In less than two weeks, the rivalry between the NDSU and UND football teams will be renewed, and it’s reflecting on ticket prices.

The game, at the Fargodome, on September 7th is the first between the two teams in 3 years.

And is expected to draw more than 35-thousand fans.

But with high demand – comes high prices.

Currently, standing room tickets start at 80 dollars and can reach up to 350 dollars on sites like StubHub.