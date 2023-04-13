(KXNET) — On Thursday, House lawmakers narrowly approved a plan to give $10 million to private schools in North Dakota.

House Bill 1532 was already passed in the Senate earlier this week. But on Thursday, it was returned to the House as legislators considered amendments to the bill.

The plan would give direct payments to private schools to cover up to 30% of a student’s tuition.

Opponents argue the funding is unconstitutional and they say the state will be on the hook to keep funding the plan in future sessions.

“We funded money to a tune of $5 million to a Native American college, we’ve done that more than once, we do fund, we do send money to private schools. You know what? The sky did not fall when we did this,” Rep. Mike Nathe said.

“Approximately $10,000 per student that is attending a public school, five or six students, that’s all it takes to lose the salary of a second-grade teacher,” Rep. LaurieBeth Hager said.

The bill passed the House by a 10-vote margin. It still has to be signed by leaders of the House and Senate before it can head to Governor Burgum’s desk.