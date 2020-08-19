Probation for Iowa man who illegally transported bear hides through Pembina Port of Entry

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in North Dakota has sentenced an Iowa man to a year of probation for unlawfully bringing two black bear hides into the United States from Canada.

Manitoba licensing laws prohibit more than one big game license of the same type in the same hunting year.

Prosecutors say Louis Floden Jr. admitted he shot the second bear and knew it was illegal. He agreed to forfeit the hides that he brought through the Pembina Port of Entry in North Dakota.

Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal also fined the 69-year-old Floden $7,500 Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to unlawful transport of wildlife in foreign commerce. 

