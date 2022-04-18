Two incidents were recently reported to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

About 2,400 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil were spilled near Keene after a fire began resulting from the blizzard on Wednesday, April 13.

Cleanup hasn’t begun yet, but according to a press release, emergency responders were able to turn off the power and apply water and foam to the area.

Another crude oil spill occurred near Mandaree on Saturday, April 16 of about 400 barrels. As of publishing time, 100 barrels have been recovered.

The Oil and Gas Division says everything was contained on-site in both instances and inspectors will monitor cleanup.