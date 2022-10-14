(KXNET) — About 20 barrels, or 840 gallons, of produced water spilled from an oil pipeline in Bowman County October 11.

Produced water is part of the oil production process.

The initial report from Denbury Onshore LLC indicates the spill happened about 10 miles south of Marmarth and that some of the produced water entered Spring Creek.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

Personnel from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.